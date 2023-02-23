Espolòn Tequila shakes up a creepy promo

The beverage company is bringing in scary vibes in celebration of the upcoming Scream VI movie, a creepy cocktail has been crafted and being poured across movie theatre chains.

Named ‘The Last Call’ the cocktail is a classic espresso martini with a stencil art of the ‘Scream’ murderer on top.

The Espolòn Tequila is known for featuring its product in the film, but executives have declined to mention any hints on where viewers will see the product on screen (scream).

The company is also known for its Día de Muertos campaigns targeting the same ethnically diverse, multi-generational audience that are fixated on the Scream franchise since debuting 25 years ago.

Espolòn are quite selective in its partnerships, as vice president of marketing at Campari America, Andrea Sengara explains, “Inserting ourselves into the cultural conversation has been instrumental in building an audience.” She continues, it’s “The first of many unique partnerships on the horizon.”

The activation features its slogan, “So smooth you’ll scream”. With ads, social media and digital marketing with a collaboration with Drizly, showcasing promotions for consumers to a contest to win movie tickets.

And to top off International Margarita Day, the ‘Empire Screamer’ will feature a margarita topped with ‘bleeding’ fruit garnish. Another cocktail featured in the campaign is the Paloma-inspired ‘Thirsty Thriller’.

Sengara told Adweek the reason behind the exclusive partnership was due to Scream ‘Being a household name for nearly three decades, targeting the loyal fan base while also increasingly attracting a younger and more diverse 21 to 34-year-old—movie-goer crowd.”

She continues, “With the tequila category booming and becoming a cultural craze among this same demographic, it only made sense for us to align ourselves with this cult classic.”

Scream is likely to get flooded in the box office as Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega features in the film, alongside Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.

The franchise is expecting $37 million in performance at the box office, compared to its personal best in the previous Scream 3’s $34.7 million in the opening weekend in the U.S. in 2000.