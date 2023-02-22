Meta uncovers history of Pride using AR

As the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras continues its celebrations, The Pride History Group has partnered with Meta, launching a ‘Walk With Pride’ augmented reality (AR) filter on Instagram.

A range of interactive features across Meta’s platforms are supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and are celebrating Sydney WorldPride.

The AR filter is across six iconic sites in Sydney, allowing users to go on a journey in understanding and recognising the key places and moments in LGBTQIA+ history.

Users will be able to see quotes and historical images come alive, allowing users to interact with buildings and walk through the iconic sites that have shaped pivotal moments in LGBTQIA+ history.

In order to access the filters, users must be at the site, scanning their phone on a QR code and activating the experience.

The locations for the #WalkWithPride AR filter in Sydney are: Taylor Square T2 Building, Former Darlinghurst Police Station, Former Taxi Club, Newtown Library, The Imperial and Prince Alfred Park, known as the Rainbow Path.

A walk through history

Almost a decade after the Stonewall Riots in New York City in 1969 ignited a movement for LGBTQIA+ rights that spread across the world, the gay and lesbian community in Sydney organised a commemoration of the riots in June 1978. The event was to draw attention to discrimination and stand in solidarity with others around the world.

This event, which shaped what we now know as the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, ended in police brutality, with 53 arrested and many beaten in their prison cells.

A long way from these beginnings, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has grown to become one of the biggest celebrations of LGBTQIA+ people in the world. But the locations used in the #WalkWithPride AR filter highlight this history, allowing users to learn about the difficult road for LGBTQIA+ rights.

President of Pride History Group, Dr Shirleene Robinson comments on the importance of educating people about LGBTQIA+ history.

“There is a vital link between LGBTQIA+ inclusion, recognition and connection and our history. The Sydney LGBTQIA+ community has an incredibly rich history full of sacrifice and determination to make our society a better and fairer place for everyone. While there has been real struggle, there has also been love, laughter and connection as part of that journey.”

Robinson says they are excited about Meta’s support for the community.

“It is truly exciting to think that Meta has worked so closely with the Advisory Group of community advocates to develop a sensitive and educational approach that shows we have long been a vital part of this city and that our communities and experiences need to be included.”

“I know the Walk With Pride AR filter will be meaningful to people from all backgrounds and walks of life. It is a wonderful means of connecting with more than 80 years of amazing LGBTQIA+ history and to inspire us on the journey ahead.”