Goodbye Urban Dictionary: Alexa gets Aussie

Amazon’s Alexa is getting a makeover thanks to the Betoota Advocate. The Aussie larrikins are teaching her some new Aussie phrases.

Australian vernacular is conversely unique. Around the world people struggle to understand exactly what it is that Aussies are saying. From well-worn phrases like “dog’s eye” to the emerging “bachelor’s handbag” (a hot chook, for the uninitiated). Alexa’s latest education means she’s able to translate these, ahem, unique phrases.

Inspired by The Betoota Advocate’s Betoota-isms, Alexa is adding these to her already extensive vocabulary. As part of her transformation to become more Aussie than Kath and Kim, The Betoota has added unique terms in reference to food, culture and even celebrity icons.

The new phases are now live on Alexa-enabled devices like Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart screens, and Fire TV devices. Aussies can test how much they understand Aussie slang by asking their Alexa device or the Alexa app the following questions:

“Alexa, what is a Bachelor’s Handbag”

“Alexa, what is a Rissole?”

“Alexa, what is a Dog’s Eye?”

“Alexa, what is a Private School Plugger?”

“Alexa, what is a Foot Falcon?”

“Alexa, what is a Tuesday Frisbee?”

“Alexa, who is the Baroness of Broadbeach?”

Errol Parker, Editor-at-large for the Betoota Advocate spoke of the education, “I’ve seen my fair share of wishy washy wannabee slang come and go. I can honestly say that these new additions are as bonza as the Baroness of Broadbeach herself.”

It’s time to take that shrimp off the barbie, and know the authentic Aussie vernacular.