Iconic newspaper mX is set to return to train stations

Once upon a time, there was a much-loved free newspaper whose pages were haphazardly scattered around Melbourne’s busiest train stations. This was a time when smartphones weren’t quite as smart and the city loop didn’t have phone service. That publication was called mX and it provided Melburnians with entertainment during their weary post-work travels.

Now, thanks to Melbourne’s RISING festival, mX has made a highly-anticipated return to train stations for just two days. The city’s 60,000 workers at key train stations in Melbourne’s CBD will be able to grab a copy of one of these iconic papers.

Collaborating with News Corp, the two special editions will be curated and edited by acclaimed writer and podcaster Brodie Lancaster. Features within the papers include journalist Mahmood Fazal’s insights on hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey (FKA Mos Def) and Shankari Chandran’s thoughts on the play Counting and Cracking.

The unique collaboration embraces a niche part of Melbourne nostalgia to create a guide filled with festival highlights and compelling content.

“We were looking for a high-impact activation to mark the festival’s opening and introduce RISING to new audiences,” RISING’s artistic directors Hannah Fox and Gideon Obarzanek said in a statement.

“Collaborating with News Corp to revive mX aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate Melbourne’s identity and ensure art remains accessible to all.”

RISING is a festival of new music, art and performance and will take place at venues across Melbourne from 1-16 June.

Nostalgia is back in print

If recent news would tell us anything, it’s that print is back in vogue. Previously closed publications Elle and Cosmopolitan magazines have been recently brought back, heralding a new era of women’s media and print publications. mX is the latest iconic publication to return from the dead, albeit for only a short stint. It will be interesting to see which print publication will be next to make its grand return.