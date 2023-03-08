Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

IKEA toys tell “eco-friendly” family histories in new campaign

Featured News

IKEA toys tell “eco-friendly” family histories in new campaign

Sophie Berrill March 8, 2023
Share
IKEA

IKEA UAE has released a sweet and simple campaign that features its BLÅVINGAD soft toy collection narrating unexpected family histories.

Three short videos in the ‘Where Do They Come From’ campaign via Ogilvy introduce the range of soft toys made from ocean-bound plastic on a very personal level. Each slowly zooms in on a still life of a different sea creature from the soft toy collection placed inside an IKEA-furnished room. 

In accents from around the world, the toys’ human voiceovers tell dramatic stories of their oceanic origins.

“It took me a while to ask my parents about their story,” says the dolphin toy with the Cockney accent.

“I was told they were sailing the big blue aboard a lavish yacht.”

After a while, the tale takes a twist as we find out the romantic meeting was between a plastic straw and a party cup.

“I’m a party cup, I’m a straw. I’m a party animal – more specifically a dolphin soft toy made from ocean plastic.”

IKEA’s childlike take on a serious environmental issue will continue across radio spots, social films, print and OOH.

Read more about the best IKEA campaigns.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Melburnians, it’s time to #PassTheSunshine – Lipton Ice Tea’s latest campaign
Benay Ozdemir February 16, 2023
trams
Migrant and refugee women adorn Melbourne trams for Hire Her campaign
Sophie Berrill February 7, 2023
Cancer Council
Cancer Council’s latest campaign targets men
Sophie Berrill February 2, 2023

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Melburnians, it’s time to #PassTheSunshine – Lipton Ice Tea’s latest campaign
trams
Migrant and refugee women adorn Melbourne trams for Hire Her campaign
Cancer Council
Cancer Council’s latest campaign targets men

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertisement advertising australia awards balenciaga Big W billboards campaign Case Study Christmas data digital Event Feature gambling gaming gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing medibank meta movie netflix News Opinion Period underwear Research smirnoff Snapchat social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII sustainability Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras tiktok trends valentines day Video WorldPride
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions