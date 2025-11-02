Niche Content Agency outlines fresh approach to event management

Niche Media, the parent company of Marketing Mag, has delivered some of the country’s most high-profile B2B events over recent decades through its Niche Content Agency division. It’s now on the cusp of going beyond. Alvin Wu, brand manager at Niche, charts the new direction the company’s events management team is taking in 2026.

Marketing Mag: Can you give us a sense of the scale and range of events that Niche Media organises?

Alvin Wu: Niche delivers a diverse calendar of events spanning intimate dinners, round-table assemblies, panel discussions, design awards and creative retreats. We do so across our brands including Australian Design Review, Interior Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), 30UNDER30, inside, Facility Management and Marketing Mag.

We curate more than 30 events annually. These include industry networking events organised in different states, some of which, like the 69 O’Riordan Collective event held recently in Sydney, have had more than 1000 industry professionals attend. Meanwhile, the IDEA gala is attended by over 600 industry leaders.

Our bespoke activations, such as Masters of Materials with Tongue & Groove or Dinner with Laufen, bring together small groups of architects, designers and brand partners for a deeper, experience-led engagement.

MM: How do you approach curating guest lists and ensuring the right audience attends?

AW: Every event starts with a clear purpose – whether that’s celebrating design excellence, fostering education or driving industry connection. We curate guest lists strategically on brand alignment with audience relevance. That often means balancing emerging voices with established names, ensuring a cross-section of architects, interior designers, developers and specifiers are represented. Our editorial and commercial teams collaborate closely to verify each attendee’s fit and contribution to the conversation.

MM: When it comes to measuring success today, what are the metrics that clients rely on beyond attendee numbers?

AW: While turnout is important, the quality of attendees, depth of conversations and the connections formed are the objectives that our clients are aiming for. They’re prioritising relationship-building, measuring how effectively events foster meaningful and long-term partnerships rather than just one-off interactions. Clients are also paying closer attention to the authenticity of these engagements. They’re keen on attendees forming valuable networks, deepening existing relationships and leaving with a sense of genuine connection to the brand and its community.

MM: What are some of the major challenges Niche Content Agency has encountered when putting together B2B events, and what are the contingency plans in place?

AW: B2B events are complex, often involving high-value product installations and multiple stakeholder layers. Common challenges include tight lead times, logistics issues with suppliers and unexpected changes.

Our contingency approach includes allowing extra planning time into production schedules, maintaining real-time communication and having Plan B layouts or activation formats ready to deploy. Transparency is key. Experience has taught us that flexibility and honesty are the best policies.

MM: How do you approach generating sponsorships, and are expectations of sponsors changing?

AW: Sponsorship today is less about logo placement and more about storytelling and shared values. We work with partners from the earliest stages to co-create experiences that reflect their brand narrative, from curated product showcases to editorial extensions. Expectations have evolved toward measurable ROI, content amplification and exclusive access to decision-makers. Our strength lies in connecting brands to the community through meaningful, design-led experiences.

MM: How will the overall nature of B2B events evolve over the coming months, and what’s next for Niche Content Agency?

AW: At Niche, we review and expand our event strategy to integrate content, community and commerce, aiming to deliver year-round engagement rather than one-off moments. Expect more curated salon-style gatherings, regional activations, and cross-disciplinary collaborations that connect design with broader conversations.

To have a conversation with a member of Niche Content Agency to assist in organising your next event, get in touch here.