Optus celebrates Sydney WorldPride 2023

Optus has launched its latest campaign celebrating Sydney WorldPride 2023 outlining ‘Pride Starts with Yes’.

The large telecommunications company is a premier network partner of Sydney WorldPride highlighting its commitment to diversity by encouraging people to say yes to their true selves, and yes to embracing peoples’ differences.

The campaign boasts about uplifting proud members of the Optus family. The activation focuses on emphasising that ‘no matter who you are, where you come from or how you identify, we should be celebrating diversity and individuality every day, which ultimately creates a better place to live.’

Optus managing director of marketing and revenue, Matt Williams comments on the importance of its latest campaign.

“At Optus, we believe it’s our differences that make us stronger and that great things happen when we lift each other up. That’s why our employee-led LGBTQIA+ network, Express Yourself, embraces the diversity of our amazing people.”

Optus states that the campaign remains to the true spirit of optimism that is outlined in its brand ethos, introducing its ‘Employee Networks’ last year as part of its ‘Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging’ strategy.

The telecommunications company outlined that these employee networks represent the multifaceted Optus organisation which includes culture and heritage, women, ability and disability, veterans and services and allies.

What is Sydney WorldPride?

WorldPride is a global LGBTQIA+ festival that has been celebrated since 2000, as large cities compete to host every 2-3 years.

The first WorldPride was in Rome (2000), followed by Jerusalem (2006), London (2012), Toronto (2014), Madrid (2017), New York (2019), Copenhagen and Malmo (2021).

The event will be staged from Friday 17 February to Sunday 5 March, which lands on the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Over 200 events have been organised for over 500,000 people to enjoy.