Super Bowl LVII pregame roundup: Ma&Ya’s to Melissa McCarthy

More Super Bowl early releases are trickling through ahead of the biggest event on the advertising calendar next Sunday 12 February (Monday 13 February in Australia).
The NFL estimated that over 208 million viewers tuned into the Super Bowl in 2022. Reaching that audience this year has cost advertisers between USD$6 million to USD$7 million for most 30-second commercials, the broadcaster Fox Sports’ EVP of ad sales told Associated Press. He also confirmed all Super Bowl ad spots officially sold out during the week of 23 January.
What can viewers expect this year? Another ‘Crypto Bowl’ is out, following the high-profile collapse of several crypto exchange companies like FTX, which advertised at Super Bowl LVI.
The 2023 teasers are once again dominated by A-listers, promoting chocolate all the way to electric vehicles. Here are the latest releases:
M&M’s rebrands as Ma&Ya’s
M&M’s has picked a grand stage for the hard launch of its newest ambassador Maya Rudolph. Mars first announced that the actor and “spokesperson American can agree on” would replace its polarising spokescandies in January – but it’s possible this might have been a Super Bowl stunt all along. A representative for the company reportedly told the New York Times that M&M’s “official long-term spokescandies” will return during the Super Bowl.
Bud Light waits on hold
Actors and spouses Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry enjoy a beer while they dance to hold music in the 2023 Bud Light commercial. This “Easy to Enjoy” brand platform ushers in a “new era” for the brand, according to Bud Light vice president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, one that strips “away all the loudness and the distractions”.
Booking.com enlists Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy sings in her Super Bowl debut for the digital travel app. With cinematic shots, Booking.com’s ‘Big Game Ad’ still goes for relatability, with the comedy actor humbly wishing for ‘somewhere, anywhere, as long as they have childcare”.
Netflix promotes electric vehicles
Will Ferrell drives an electric vehicle (EV) between scenes on Squid Games to Stranger Things as part of a partnership between Netflix and the multinational car manufacturer General Motors. The 60-second spot aims to “give EVs the stage they deserve” and present the cars in more real-life situations.
Downy McBride
Actor Danny McBride has also rebranded himself for Downy, a fabric softener brand. After revealing himself to be the brand’s “mystery super Bowl celebrity”, McBride rides around town, heroically delivering Downy products before a comedic crash landing.
Check out other Super Bowl LVII teasers featuring Serena Williams, Rihanna, and the lead cast of Breaking Bad.
