Super Bowl LVII pregame roundup: Ma&Ya’s to Melissa McCarthy

More Super Bowl early releases are trickling through ahead of the biggest event on the advertising calendar next Sunday 12 February (Monday 13 February in Australia).

The NFL estimated that over 208 million viewers tuned into the Super Bowl in 2022. Reaching that audience this year has cost advertisers between USD$6 million to USD$7 million for most 30-second commercials, the broadcaster Fox Sports’ EVP of ad sales told Associated Press. He also confirmed all Super Bowl ad spots officially sold out during the week of 23 January.

What can viewers expect this year? Another ‘Crypto Bowl’ is out, following the high-profile collapse of several crypto exchange companies like FTX, which advertised at Super Bowl LVI.

The 2023 teasers are once again dominated by A-listers, promoting chocolate all the way to electric vehicles. Here are the latest releases:

M&M’s rebrands as Ma&Ya’s

M&M’s has picked a grand stage for the hard launch of its newest ambassador Maya Rudolph. Mars first announced that the actor and “spokesperson American can agree on” would replace its polarising spokescandies in January – but it’s possible this might have been a Super Bowl stunt all along. A representative for the company reportedly told the New York Times that M&M’s “official long-term spokescandies” will return during the Super Bowl.