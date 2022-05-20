LOADING

QLD Youngbloods kicks off an exciting calendar year with ‘Night of the Round Tables’

News

QLD Youngbloods kicks off an exciting calendar year with ‘Night of the Round Tables’

Liv Croagh May 20, 2022
In its first event of the year, QLD Youngbloods will host a ‘Speed-Dating-Style’ networking workshop with industry legends.

Being a newcomer to the industry can be challenging, but with the right guidance you can launch your career in the right direction. Enter Youngblood QLD’s Night of the Round Table!

QLD Youngbloods Nethmee Goonesekera, spoke of the event.

“This will be an amazing opportunity for grads and juniors to get up close to the Brisbane advertising industry and network with its top players. We’re thrilled to have leaders from all walks of agency life on board”.

“Night of the Round Tables promises a new style of networking. Guests will be split into small groups, moving between tables occupied by different industry professionals.” 

Elle Whittaker, another co-chair of QLD Youngbloods: “We wanted to do something funky and fresh for our first networking night and this sounded perfect! Having an intimate setting means that everyone can have their voice heard and get answers to those burning questions.”

What: Night of the Round Tables

When: Wednesday, 25th May 2022 at 6:30 PM

Where: The Prince Consort Hotel, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

Tickets: $25 includes 1 drink on arrival + nibbles

Spaces are limited so book now.

