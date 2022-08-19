Who Gives A Crap proves it gives a crap

Australian eco-friendly toilet paper company Who Gives A Crap has launched a Limited Edition collection about our delicate planet.

The collection is called Earth: A Limited Edition. It celebrates the magical, wonderful weirdness of Earth. The collection will feature 24 wrappers that have been captured by well renowned environmental photographers Florian Ledoux and Melissa Groo. It has also been shot by revered photographer and environmentalist Joel Sartore.

The back of the rolls also feature “care instructions”. But instead of the normal care instructions found, it will be actionable suggestions for keeping the Earth in mint condition. Each roll will also have climate-related facts for some education and entertainment whilst doing your business.

Not only is the collection raising money to fund clean water around the world, this range is on bamboo paper. Every day, an astonishing 1.9 million trees are needed to supply the world’s wipers with the traditional toilet paper sold in supermarkets. So, Who Gives A Crap has made the choice to use bamboo as it’s not a tree but instead an extremely fast growing grass.

The bamboo paper limited edition packs can be purchased from whogivesacrap.org, and only while stocks last.

Who Gives A Crap

Who Gives A Crap is a B Corp dating back to 2012. Its ethos is ‘the eco-friendly toilet paper company’. Launched by Simon Griffiths, Danny Alexander and Jehan Ratnatunga, it was inspired when the three founders learnt that 2.4 billion people did not have access to a toilet. The company donates half of the profits and to date have donated over AU$10 million to impact partners around the world that work with local communities to improve sanitation.

\