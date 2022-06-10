Escape.com.au uses Pinterest to engage the audience

Top Australian travel website Escape.com.au has launched its first ever Creator Originals series. The series helps to inspire Pinners to plan their next local holiday.

The travel website went to Pinterest to leverage the new audience on the social media network. Recently, more users have been jumping over to the platform, and it’s the perfect time to get in early with the newly engaged audience.

The series, titled Green Escapes: A Sustainable Travel Guide showcased sustainable accommodation, food and retail. All local businesses, the aim of the campaign is to get Aussies out in their own backyard again.

Inspiring users has always been the aim for Pinterest, as people turn to it for design and fashion. Planning a holiday is another avenue that people seek inspiration. And, Pinterest is known as the least negative social media landscape.

“The Creator Original series is an ideal way to inspire our audience, as we know people come to Pinterest to plan and take action, particularly when it comes to planning a holiday,” says Newscorp’s head of video, food and travel, Jace Molan.

“Pinterest is such a positive space and an incredible platform to reach engaged audiences; to be able to create an exclusive series that supports both sustainability and local businesses, which are leading the way in Australia, was something we were proud to be part of,” continues Molan.

What is Creator Originals?

Creator Originals allow creators to produce exclusive video content with Idea Pins. Pinners are able to discover the new, original content within the search tab of Daily Inspiration. Pinners can view individual Idea Pins in the series and also have the option to watch them sequentially for a more comprehensive experience.

Escape.com.au was an early adopter of Idea Pins. The brand has created more than 80 Pins. The Pins are inspirational and a guide for those looking to take a trip. And, it’s working. With a newly engaged audience, Escape.com.au was able to connect directly to those specifically looking to travel.