The Gen Z playbook: Marketing to Australia’s most resilient generation

Connect by Live Nation recently carried out Love Song, an annual study that examined the way Gen Z and the youth of today engage with and experience live music. For marketers, the learnings from Love Song can help marketers connect with the generation that is already rewriting history. Here, Live Nation APAC integrated marketing director Erica Valenti unpacks the key learnings and takeaways exclusively for Marketing Mag.

As the true digital natives, Gen Z has faced an evolving world that is constantly “on”, driving them to navigate unexpected challenges and urging marketers to rethink their strategies in order to reach this resilient generation.

It’s no wonder that “realness” and “authenticity” have come out as the two defining factors of our Love Song trends report, which surveyed 1217 Gen Z Australians to help marketers discover their habits, trends and, importantly, biggest influences.

In a world where more than 70 percent of Gen Z – more than any other generation in Australia – agree that it’s hard to keep up with culture, marketers face the challenge of engaging in a meaningful way and, ultimately, building long-lasting trust. A “no BS” generation, Gen Z are the first to call out inauthentic marketing, overproduced content and corporate virtue-signalling.

Here are some of the key takeaways from our Love Song research to help marketers build a new brand playbook when connecting with Gen Z.

Beyond digital: The “IRL” renaissance

Despite being true digital natives, Gen Z are experiencing a profound longing for real-world connection, with 92 percent valuing “in real life” experiences. This “beyond the screen” mentality manifests in their consumption patterns – 89 percent say they like to discover music in real life (and not via an app or algorithm), and 97 percent prefer physical merchandise (with vinyl at 86 percent) over digital alternatives.

For brands, this signals an opportunity to be where discovery happens by creating tangible touchpoints and immersive experiences that move beyond traditional sponsorships. While Gen Z love the convenience and immediacy that digital provides, they are looking for moments that deliver an authentic experience, which in turn, provides them with shareable content.

The success of live music events, run clubs as social events (59 percent of Gen Z see them as “in” for 2025) and dating IRL and not on Apps (87 percent “in” for 2025) aren’t anomalies – they’re part of a broader pattern of seeking authentic physical experiences shared with friends or even strangers, with almost a third of Gen Z saying they attend live music events solo.

Gen Z welcomes brands to show up where the real moments happen, creating cultural moments that deliver long-lasting memories or functional support, such as charging stations.

The new trust equation: Say it, mean it, show it

Our research revealed a striking insight. After friends and family, musicians have emerged as the most trusted figures for Gen Z, ranking above institutions, media and even brands. Two-thirds of Gen Z respondents say they trust music artists more than anyone else outside of their immediate circle.

This trust isn’t given freely by Gen Z. It must be earned through three ‘Codes of Trust’, which are becoming even more important with the increase of AI and algorithms.

Transparency (58 percent) : Clearly sharing how things are made or sourced Authenticity (50 percent) : Staying true to values rather than chasing trends to fit in Consistency (49 percent) : Delivering on promises and maintaining quality over time

Love Song reveals that 68 percent of Gen Z say they trust recommendations from people over algorithms, particularly when discovering new music, fashion and culture. Brands that can help Gen Z discover meaningful content, products or experiences through a more human, direct approach will stand out in an increasingly saturated digital landscape.

Nostalgia as comfort, not just throwback

Gen Z’s relationship with nostalgia differs dramatically from previous generations. While 94 percent believe nostalgia is a trend that’s here to stay, their reasons for embracing it are unique. For Gen Z, nostalgia provides comfort (28 percent) and connection (21 percent) rather than just happy memories, which is the primary motivation for older generations.

What’s fascinating is that Gen Z often feels nostalgic for eras they never experienced. This ‘borrowed nostalgia’ represents an emotional safe harbour in uncertain times, something brands can tap into by reimagining heritage elements for contemporary contexts.

Blending old-school aesthetics with modern experiences to create cross-generational cultural moments will bring depth to brand storytelling.



Fandom isn’t passive

Our research shows that Gen Z values community deeply, with more than half considering themselves part of a fandom around their interests.

Music comes out as Gen Z’s leading passion when it comes to forming their identity. This is largely because of a personal connection with their favourite artist, with two-thirds referring to themselves as “super fans”. Gen Z don’t just listen; they engage, advocate and build communities around the artists they love.

For brands, this fandom can be established by creating spaces for connection rather than simply advertising products. Facilitating direct interaction and aligning with Gen Z’s passions will drive trust and engagement among their own fan community.

To build long-lasting trust among Gen Z audiences, brands must show up where culture happens, co-create instead of dictate and deliver real-life experiences that drive deep and meaningful connection.

For further insights, visit connectbylivenation.com.au.

Erica Valenti is the integrated marketing director at Live Nation APAC. The Love Song 2025 report surveyed 4656 Australians, with a focus on 1217 Gen Z live music attendees, to understand their relationships with culture, music and brands.

Stories and connections come in all shapes and sizes. Check out Heinekins Pub Succession campaign for a love story of a different kind.