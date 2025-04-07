Heineken’s ‘Pub Succession’ campaign proves storytelling still pulls the heartstrings – and the headlines

By spotlighting a real family’s legacy and calling on the Irish diaspora to take up the mantle, Heineken delivers an emotionally resonant global campaign that proves the enduring power of human stories.

In an era dominated by algorithm-driven engagement and rapid-fire content, Heineken’s latest campaign reminds marketers of the enduring power of a good story – especially when that story is real.

The global beer brand has launched ‘Pub Succession’, a heartfelt campaign to find a new owner for McLoughlin’s Bar, a family-run pub on Ireland’s remote Achill Island. With no family heir to inherit the pub after more than 150 years, current publican Joseph ‘Josie’ McLoughlin had all but accepted that the name above the door – his family’s – would be lost to history.

Rather than treat this as a quaint anecdote, Heineken and its creative agency LePub have turned Josie’s story into the cornerstone of a global content marketing campaign.

The initiative taps into themes of legacy, belonging and cultural preservation, while simultaneously activating Heineken’s international brand presence to solve a very local problem.

“The creative ideation behind this campaign is a heartfelt tribute to Irish heritage, blending nostalgia, connection and cultural preservation,” LePub executive creative director Gaston Soto says. “A key tradition is keeping the family name above the pub, a practice deeply rooted in Irish culture. These pubs are more than businesses, they are living legacies passed down through generations.”

The campaign strategy is twofold: first, to use its marketing muscle to find a McLoughlin descendant willing to take over the pub; and second, to demonstrate that Heineken is more than a product – it’s a champion of the pub as a social institution.

The search is far from small-scale. Towering billboards and high-visibility activations have been rolled out in cities with large Irish diaspora communities, from New York and Boston to Sydney and Buenos Aires.

A complementary digital and PR campaign extends the reach even further, all pointing to a central hub, pubsuccession.com, where potential successors can learn more and apply.

“This campaign seeks successors to preserve family pubs, blending tradition with modern storytelling to keep Irish identity alive for millions worldwide,” Soto says. “Heineken didn’t just promote a pub; they tapped into real human stories that evoke Irish pride and belonging.”

Josie McLoughlin, who was born upstairs in the pub and has been running it for 43 years, explains the emotional weight of the search. “I have no one to leave the pub to, and I’d resigned myself to looking for a buyer outside the family and seeing my name being lost to history. That would just break my heart,” she says. “The name McLoughlin is woven into the very fabric of this pub.”

The key here is storytelling. Rather than craft a fictional narrative or rely on polished tropes, the campaign builds its content strategy around a real family, a real place and a real dilemma.

The language used – both in earned media and advertising creative – leans into authenticity, allowing the emotional stakes to speak for themselves.

“In an era where AI enhances how we connect and engage with the world, the power of human stories is more important than ever,” Soto says. “AI is a powerful tool that can identify trends and personalise experiences, but it is human emotion, tradition and lived experiences that bring true meaning to a campaign like this.”

As part of the campaign, Heineken is offering a succession package that includes mentorship, business support and investment guidance – ensuring the chosen McLoughlin can carry the legacy forward.

The initiative forms part of Heineken’s broader For the Love of Pubs program, which supports the sustainability of pubs as vital cultural and social institutions.

Heineken Ireland marketing manager Mark Noble frames it this way: “Pubs in Ireland are more than just places to enjoy a drink; they are living pieces of history, places of laughter, song and kinship.

With many of these institutions facing uncertain futures, we want to rally the Irish diaspora, inspiring a new generation of pub owners to take on not just a business, but a cultural legacy.”

In a marketing landscape saturated with noise, Pub Succession stands out because it’s not trying to sell a product – it’s inviting people into a story. One rooted in memory, tradition and place.

“Pub Succession isn’t just an ad campaign. Keeping the family name above the pub door is a tribute to Irish heritage, a way to preserve pubs through real human stories,” Soto concludes.

For marketers and agencies alike, it’s a powerful reminder that sometimes the most effective content strategy is simply to tell the truth – and to tell it well.

From beer to beauty — the secret behind successful marketing is authenticity, always. Read about Ella Baché’s latest campaign.