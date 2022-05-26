Indie-rockers Boy & Bear release Back The Night NFT

Popular Australian rock band Boy & Bear have developed a series of NFTs in anticipation of their Back The Night festival appearance.

The NFTs were produced in collaboration with American Express, who are sponsoring the Back The Night festival.

The collection brings Boy & Bear’s artwork to life with a colourful, moving display. The NFTs will also function as passes to exclusive experiences at the festival.

There are three tiers to the NFT collection.

The beginning tier is “Blue”, which is limited to just 200 NFTs and can be bought for $15. Purchasing one of these will enter the buyer into a lottery to receive free tickets to an upcoming Boy & Bear show of their choice.

The second tier, “Gold”, is even more exclusive, with only four tokens available at $200. These NFTs come with a Back The Night double pass. It also comes with additional perks, such as a ‘skip the line’ pass and a VIP table for the performance.

The final tier, “Platinum”, is one of a kind, and is being auctioned off via Fanaply. This NFT will grant the buyer all the perks of the Gold tier. It also gets a meet and greet with the band and a signed copy of their album.

Seventy percent of the sales generated by the NFTs will go towards Support Act. Support act is a music industry charity helping musicians recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic. In addition, 100 percent of Back The Night’s profits will go to Support Act.

The band was excited to partake in the festival and NFT project.

“We’ve experienced how badly the Aussie music industry has been hit over the last couple of years. Having the opportunity to create our own NFTs and provide some awesome experiences with American Express for our fans – all in a way that tangibly gives back to Support Act – feels great. It’s nice to be able to play a small part in something bigger,” says the band.

It’s great to see that NFTs are being used as more than just digital artwork, but also to provide access to IRL experiences too.