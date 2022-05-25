Nutella releases limited edition Oodie on first day of winter

Just in time for the cold weather, Nutella has partnered with Oodie to make a limited edition Nutella-themed Oodie.

Five hundred of the exclusive wearable blankets will be available. However, for the Nutella lover in your life, you can’t just pop down to the store to buy one. They can only be won by entering a code found on special themed bottles of the chocolatey spread online. The promotion will run from 1 June to 3 July.

“Nutella and The Oodie are perfect for staying snug when the temperature drops,” says Azzurra Puricelli, senior marketing manager at Nutella.

“We’re proud to team up with Oodie to celebrate warmer winter mornings. It also gives Aussies the chance to wrap themselves in this hot prize. We’re sure it’s set to become a collector’s item.”

In addition to the Oodies, the two companies have also teamed up with popular Surry Hills cafe Cuckoo Callay for a special event.

On Wednesday, 1 June, the first 100 to arrive at the restaurants donning an Oodie will receive a free croissant. With Nutella, of course.

If you can’t make it on the day, you can still join in on the fun. From 1 to 19 June, Cuckoo Callay will be offering a special, extended, Nutella-filled menu.

“It’s no secret we like to do things a little differently at Cuckoo Callay,” said executive chef Ollie Hughes. “I’ve had a ball taking something as deliciously familiar as Nutella that we all know and love and creating new breakfast dishes that are worth getting out of bed for.”