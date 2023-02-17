Marketers can learn from Pinterest Academy

Pinterest is introducing its latest rendition of ‘Pinterest Academy’ which is an interactive e-learning platform designed for advertisers to engage and inspire their target audiences.

The platform is offering unique and valuable information for advertisers covering a whole range of a comprehensive curriculum. Over 14 courses are being offered, with 30 lessons that cover foundational knowledge, Pinterest ad formats and how to use on-platform measurement tools. Other subjects include: how to use Pinterest trends to your advantage.

Pinterest Academy is laying the foundation for advertisers to learn how to apply insights and data from the platform. This allows the advertisers to understand the on-platform tools and ad solutions maximising efficiency.

The academy was established for agencies, advertisers and marketers to learn on how to tap into new audiences on Pinterest. Pinterest stated that 97 percent of the top searches on its platform are unbranded. This means that businesses small or large, will have an equal opportunity to meet their audience from the very beginning of their journey.

Head of global business marketing at Pinterest, Stacy Malone outlined, “We created Pinterest Academy to help brands, agencies and marketers alike harness the unique intent and buying power of people on Pinterest and understand how to unlock the full potential of their campaigns on the platform.”

Furthermore, Malone addressed the value of Pinterest Academy by stating that “Only on Pinterest do people come with the clear intention of discovering the things that add value to their real lives, so they welcome content from brands that help them do just that. In today’s uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to connect with your audience where it matters, and Pinterest Academy will teach marketers how to do that effectively.”

Pinterest Academy first launched in 2019, however, this is the first time it is being available in Australia. Those enrolled will be able to find instructions and tips for every part of its campaign process.

The courses are only available in English, with plans for more languages launching later this year, such as British English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish.