Blending art and algorithm: How Garnier’s programmatic 3DOOH campaign marks a first for Australia

There was a time when the only thing you could change about a billboard was the date it came down. Not anymore. With Garnier’s latest campaign for its Vitamin C Daily Tinted Fluid, out-of-home (OOH) has entered a new dimension – literally and programmatically.

In a first for the Australian market, QMS, in collaboration with Wavemaker and Made This, delivered a high-impact 3DOOH campaign, blending the visual drama of three-dimensional animation with the real-time adaptability of programmatic trading.

The canvas? QMS’ full-motion digital site at Emporium Melbourne – one of the country’s busiest retail locations with more than 18 million visits per year. The result? A head-turning 3D execution that didn’t just capture attention with larger-than-life 3D graphics, but moved in time with them.

Unlike most 3DOOH campaigns, which are typically fixed, high-production installations planned well in advance, Garnier’s campaign added a layer of intelligence. Originally launched through traditional media buying, the creative was later amplified programmatically by GroupM to ensure the content appeared at just the right moment, like the perfect sunlit reminder to reapply SPF.

“This campaign is a milestone for the industry,” said QMS national sales director of advanced trading, Michael Whiteside. “It showcases how programmatic can seamlessly complement traditional out-of-home, amplifying creative impact and extending audience reach.”

This is the kind of campaign that forces the industry to rethink what “programmatic” really means in the OOH space. It’s not just about efficient media buying anymore, it’s about bringing agility to some of the most visually ambitious formats on the street. The Garnier 3DOOH campaign didn’t just perform; it responded. It reacted to context. It turned high-production creativity into a dynamic, data-driven story.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to connect our clients with their audiences,” Wavemaker client manager Alexandra Walker said. “This campaign for Garnier was a perfect example of how strategic media planning, combined with the power of programmatic DOOH, can deliver exceptional results.”

And therein lies the shift: programmatic DOOH is no longer the reserve of static banners or commuter screens. It’s beginning to animate the most complex and high-profile out-of-home formats – turning big, beautiful creative into responsive storytelling.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we were able to elevate our Vitamin C Daily Tinted Fluid launch and connect with consumers in a dynamic and engaging way,” Garnier’s senior brand business lead Adorna Yip said.

In an era where brand building happens across fragmented attention spans and fluid media channels, campaigns like this offer a powerful blueprint. They blend scale and spectacle with strategic precision. And perhaps most importantly, they invite marketers to imagine a version of OOH that isn’t just seen – it’s sensed, timed and perfectly tuned to the moment.

