Coca-Cola feeds Aussies this Christmas with Salvation Army

Coca-Cola has announced another year of its Christmas partnership with The Salvation Army. To bring the magic of the festive season to life, Coca-Cola is bringing Aussie families and vulnerable communities together to share meals at events across the country.

As Christmas creeps up, The Salvation Army is expecting one of its busiest festive seasons yet. Amid the cost of living crisis, alongside the impact of interest rates on Aussies across the nation, more are in a vulnerable position than ever before. The partnership with Coca-Cola and The Salvation Army will provide over 1400 meals at events across Sydney, flood-affected Lismore, Liverpool, Melbourne, Cairns and Unley.

The events hosted by The Salvation Army will unite Aussie families and vulnerable individuals who reside in disadvantaged communities over a special meal. As part of this partnership, Coca-Cola has donated $50,000 to the Salvos 2022 Christmas Appeal, allowing The Salvation Army to provide more shelter to Aussies with nowhere to sleep, gifts for kids that would otherwise go without, hampers for people struggling to afford basic meals and support for vulnerable communities impacted by the natural disasters.

The Salvations Army’s national public relations secretary, Major Bruce Harmer, says: “This festive season we’re hearing the same message from all of our amazing volunteers – there’s a huge demand for support in the community. Generous partners like Coca-Cola help The Salvation Army get the funds we need to ensure no one gets turned away from receiving support this Christmas. No matter what you can give, it all helps to keep Christmas alive for Aussies who are facing real hardship.”

Coca-Cola is extending their partnership with DoorDash, donating up to $200,000 worth of meals during 16-18 December. Customers of the app will be able to purchase a meal combo.

Coca-Cola Australia’s marketing director, Kate Miller, shared her excitement.

“It’s partnerships like this that enable us to give back that make Christmas so magical and we’re proud to partner with The Salvation Army for a third year,” she says.

“This partnership is all about giving back at Christmas – to friends, family and local communities who need it most. We hope that our partnership helps to spread the joy and magic of Christmas at this special time of year. The impactful work The Salvos undertakes truly makes an incredible difference to the lives of those doing it tough.”