Flush your ex this Valentine’s Day: Who Gives A Crap is recycling your old love letters

Liv Croagh February 13, 2023
Heartbroken? Looking for some petty revenge? Who Gives A Crap has you covered. The charitable toilet paper brand is turning your love letters into someone else’s TP.

If you’re looking to ceremoniously ditch the last ties to your ex, Who Gives A Crap has provided the perfect way to get back them. Send them your stockpile of love letters and someone could, ahem, be wiping themselves with the relics of your love life.

The toilet paper brand, who’s committed to improving the world, thinks that even in the hardest circumstances, things can still be recycled. In this case, heartbreak can lead to sustainability. 

Your crappy love letters

The love letters can be sent to the local branch in Melbourne or to the US branch based out of California. But, it doesn’t end there. If you’re keen to declare to the world that the relationship is 100 percent kaput, Who Gives A Crap has provided a social media square to let the message be known. 

Want to post your once loved letters? Find out how.

Liv Croagh

Liv Croagh is the Managing Editor of Niche Media.

