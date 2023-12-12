How AI will impact the marketing playbook in 2024

AI has this year embedded itself into the daily marketing playbook, liberating resources and unlocking new opportunities. Nathan Rawlins explores how this AI revolution will progress in the new year.

We have seen generative AI spark excitement and curiosity among consumers and businesses across many industries. Its impact echoes the seismic shift brought by hybrid and remote work, prompting organisations to quickly adapt and harness the full potential of this transformative technology.

But it’s important to note that AI isn’t a replacement for team members. Rather, it acts as a supplement to the way people work by automating tasks that can enable teams to get more done, so they can focus on innovative, high-value work. When teams are free to spend time on creative problem-solving and tasks that leverage their unique expertise, businesses will benefit.

The marketing industry is no exception. AI’s potential for precision, scalability and advanced analytics makes it poised to rewrite the marketing playbook in the new year – where we will see it diversify. Marketers will be challenged to embrace AI as a powerful tool in their arsenal, where teams who can pair this with analog practices and the human touch will realise a competitive edge.

Rapid digital transformation

The pace of change brought about by AI feels eerily similar to the dot-com boom – a period of innovation that reshaped the digital landscape forever, changing the way we learn, work and communicate. It’s a testament to the sheer force of this technology, and many of us never expected to witness such profound transformations twice in our careers. In fact, the rapid-fire innovations of the dot-com era almost pale in comparison to the relentless pace of AI’s evolution.

Amid this whirlwind of change, it’s easy to lose sight of the profound implications of AI on our established marketing practices. While it’s true that AI disrupts the traditional marketing playbook, it also presents unparalleled opportunities for adaptation and reinvention. In the new year, the challenge for marketers lies not in clinging to outdated strategies, but in forging a new path to success.

A marketer’s success hinges on the ability to deliver personalised, relevant messages to the right audience at the right time, via the right channel. And in today’s data-driven world, harnessing the power of AI has emerged as a game changer, where it is no longer an option – it’s a necessity. AI has taken the guesswork out of marketing by extracting insights from huge data pools facilitating hyper-targeted strategies. Marketers are always going to be the main ‘thinkers’ in this equation, with AI there to help diagnose the situation and suggest options.

Redefining what is possible with the marketing playbook

Diversifying the playbook in the new year will embody three key areas of change – evolving marketing tools, more informed decision-making and automated tasks.

Marketing tools are levelling up to incorporate AI capabilities: Teams can extract insights from vast datasets, enabling them to tailor their strategies with unprecedented precision. On the generative side, large language models (LLMs) allow teams to input prompts for just about anything and immediately receive a response to get the ball rolling on projects.

AI is also paving the way for more informed decision-making: By crunching vast amounts of data and identifying previously unseen patterns, AI allows marketers to make strategic decisions based on concrete evidence, leading to more effective campaigns and optimised ROI.

AI is automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows: AI is freeing up valuable time for teams to focus on the true heart of marketing – creativity. Humans can leverage AI as a collaborative partner in ideation and brainstorming, unleashing even greater creative potential.

However, it’s crucial to recognise that embracing AI also presents significant challenges. One critical concern is the potential loss of creativity and autonomy as teams increasingly rely on automation. Additionally, integrating AI into existing workflows necessitates careful navigation of the inherent fluidity and complexity of marketing, requiring a nuanced and strategic approach.

The human touch and collaboration

Striking the right balance – ensuring AI streamlines processes while preserving the human touch and the ‘magic’ of marketing – will be key to utilising the technology’s full potential. By proactively addressing these challenges and harnessing the transformative power of AI, marketing teams can unlock unprecedented possibilities in 2024 and beyond.

As AI automates routine tasks and streamlines processes, the human element will become even more valuable. There will be a greater emphasis on tasks requiring collaboration, emotional intelligence and critical thinking. The successful diversification of the marketing playbook in the new year will include embedding not just AI into practices, but also tools and processes that enhance creativity and collaboration. Visual collaboration tools, for instance, can strengthen communication, and project outcomes, and foster a more productive and engaged workforce.

Businesses will increasingly see value in teams that can bring a more human touch to their marketing efforts, creating authentic and emotionally engaging campaigns that resonate with audiences while leveraging the power of AI during this transformative era.

With more than 20 years of marketing experience, Nathan Rawlins is the chief marketing officer at Lucid Software.