How lo-fi storytelling is re-humanising social media

By Shelley Friesen

You know that feeling when you’re scrolling on social media and everything starts to blur together – perfect lighting, neutral palettes and the same voiceovers on repeat. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not bad, it’s just everywhere.

Over the past few years, many brands have defaulted to the same aesthetic. Bright neutrals, friendly sans-serifs and carefully crafted “relatable” captions. And while in the early days of this aesthetic it really worked for brands, today it has become increasingly difficult to cut through on social media when everyone is doing the same thing.

In a sea of polish, lo-fi storytelling is becoming the refresh button, the imperfect, human antidote to algorithmic sameness. In 2025, lo-fi content is resonating not because it’s rough, but because it feels real, a reminder that there’s a person, not a production team, behind the post.

AI has only accelerated that sameness in recent years, streamlining design and copy to the point where the end product often looks eerily identical. The result? A feed that’s technically flawless but emotionally forgettable.

Today, the brands that will stand out are the ones brave enough to loosen their grip on perfection, not by lowering standards, but by shifting focus from perfect polish to showing up in a human-first way.

When marketers hear “lo-fi,” they often picture shaky phone footage and rogue one-line captions, the kind of raw, unfiltered authenticity that feels impossible for larger brands bound by process and approvals. It’s why “authentic” can sound terrifying: how can you be spontaneous when ten people have to sign off on a post?

But authenticity in marketing doesn’t have to mean off-the-cuff. Today, “authentic” is often authenticity-coded, planned and strategic, yet built to feel real. And that’s okay. Lo-fi, done well, lives in that space. Human at its core, but intentionally crafted.

Really successful lo-fi is elevated simplicity, content that looks and feels human, but is executed with intention. That might mean filming on an iPhone, but with good lighting, clean audio and a clear story arc. It’s being up to date with editing styles: a sharp hook, a quick transition, a trending track – while keeping the tone conversational and unforced. It might be lo-fi, but it’s also social-first.

And what part does AI have to play in our feeds?

While AI may have helped create the sameness invading our feeds, it doesn’t have to be the enemy. Used wisely, it’s the backstage hand that frees up creative teams to do their best work.

AI can surface audience insights, analyse what’s resonating and help marketers ideate faster. It should amplify creativity, not replace it. The best work uses AI to clear the clutter so humans can create the connection.

Because the heart of lo-fi storytelling is still deeply human. It relies on empathy, intuition and cultural awareness. AI can inform the creative process, but it can’t replace a human-first approach to storytelling.

For modern, trend-driven brands, lo-fi is a way to stand out from the beige blur, to trade sameness for personality. For legacy brands, it’s a chance to move beyond traditional above-the-line habits and create social content that feels native to the platform.

And while TikTok thrives on the raw and reactive, platforms like Instagram demand a more curated mix. Consumers still use Instagram to research and validate purchases, and if every post feels stripped back, trust in the product can erode.

The strongest social presences in 2025 will blend lo-fi warmth with hi-fi credibility – telling their human story through everyday moments, then backing it up with premium visuals that reinforce quality and brand authority. Think of it as a rhythm, not a rule. Lo-fi builds trust; hi-fi proves it.

That balance between spontaneity and structure, between handheld and high-end, is what builds both connection and confidence.

Lo-fi is where strategy meets spontaneity, where AI meets empathy, and where brands stop talking at people and start talking with them. Because in a world full of perfect content, sometimes the most premium thing a brand can be is real – and that realness is the antidote to sameness.

Shelley Friesen is the founder and director of Melbourne Social Co.

