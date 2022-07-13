Pinterest keeps its users safe by prohibiting weight loss language

Pinterest prides itself on keeping its users safe. In July 2021, the inspiration platform prohibited weight loss ads. The updated ad policy saw all weight loss language and imagery to be considered dangerous content.

The social media platform pulled the ads in an effort to make a safer space for its users. While expanding its ad policies, Pinterest is one of the first platforms to promote body positivity. The banning of weight loss ads is a step to try and become a body neutral forum. Acceptance of all body types is the aim for Pinterest.

Pinterest’s Body Neutrality Report

Since the new policies came into place, Pinterest has been checking its effectiveness. And, it turns out, it is. The data is showing that the global searches containing the term “weight loss” decreased by 20 percent. Adversely, Pinners are coming to discover healthy habits. The searches have shifted from weight loss to healthy eating. “Quick and healthy meals” search increased by an incredible 65 times.

The results also reveal that Pinners are less likely to search for diets, but rather search for tips on self-acceptance and living a healthy lifestyle. Searches for:

“motivation for healthy eating” increased 13-fold;

“body positivity” increased 2-fold;

“ curvy body reference” increased 5-fold; and

“body acceptance quotes” increased by 3 times.

Unlike other platforms, Pinterest focuses on positivity. Over 91 percent of users consider Pinterest to be inherently positive. The platform has developed proactive measures to stay a positive space. It works to prevent harmful content and promote body positivity.

Pinterest continues to pride itself on creating a safe space for users and a healthier internet. It recently announced a “compassionate search”, which was developed with mental health experts. It offers a series of interactive activities that users can try to improve their mood if they feel stressed, anxious, sad, or struggling with negative emotions.