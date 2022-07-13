The Monkey’s serve up delicious Australian Lamb

Australian Lamb is asking consumers too ‘say more’. The latest campaign Say More With Lamb highlights how the food you serve says a lot.

Part of the Share the Lamb platform, the next iteration is a series of six films. Created by creative agency The Monkeys, the series shows how the serving of delicious lamb is met with excitement. It builds on the Australian love of the meat, and that all you need is the right lamb dish to elevate everything around it.

Australian Lamb films

Directed by Jonny+Will from Finch, the irreverent spots show that lamb is the star of any table. It looks at the less appealing side dishes, including dad’s limp looking “honey glazed carrots”.

Australian Lamb is known for its campaigns. From Sam Neil dancing around holding a lamb chop to celebrating the opening of borders after two long years in lockdown. Australian Lamb ads have become a highly anticipated part of the advertising calendar. The Share the Lamb campaign started back in 2019, and has been built on ever since.

The campaign conceptually looks at lamb being a food or a meal that brings people together, and an inherent part of local culture. This winter iteration is warming up hearts and bellies across the nation. The spot features Mum’s glorious red wine lamb shoulder. At all the upcoming get togethers and with spring around the corner, lamb is portrayed as the symbol of generosity.

Graeme Yardy, domestic market manager at Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), says, “Lamb is rightly famous in summer. Loved by Aussies and around the world for its unmatched versatility in cuisines and distinctive flavour. It’s ideal for entertaining occasions throughout the year. This campaign plays an important role for Australian Lamb. It looks at building even more relevance with culturally diverse Australians across the moments that really matter to them.”

Watch the first seasonal ad go live across Christmas in July on YouTube, BVOD, Facebook & Instagram, and across retail OOH channels bought and managed by UM.