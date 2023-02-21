ALDI acknowledges its place among competitors in ‘Shop ALDI First’

ALDI has started 2023 by trying to reposition itself in the minds of consumers with the ‘Shop ALDI First’ campaign.

The nationwide campaign from the supermarket chain launched with a schmaltzy TVC via BMF this week.

It depicts a dramatic moment of heartbreak between cashier and customer. When the young ALDI cashier spies ‘smoked herring paste’ left uncrossed on the customer’s shopping list, he tells her: “It’s cool”. Rain starts to pour in store as they share the understanding that she will need to buy her expensive indulgences elsewhere.

“We love you,” the cashier says as she departs.

“You’ll always be my first shop,” she responds through tears.