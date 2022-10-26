Aussies favourite local gems revealed by Wotif

The annual Uniquely Aussie Awards by Wotif has set a precedent of Aussies favourite travel experiences.

Research from Wotif outlined that three in four Aussies are planning to travel domestically over summer. The categories from this research are described to celebrate the quintessential, delicious, and understated travel experiences that Aussies look for on a local holiday – ranging from classic meat pies and homemade ice cream to our picturesque island getaways and of course, our raging festivals.

Managing director of Wotif, Daniel Finch highlights his excitement, “There’s plenty to love about Australia, whether it’s quirky baked goods or breathtaking hotel views, and every year the Wotif Uniquely Aussie Awards prove just how much Aussies love sharing their local knowledge. We know a third of Aussies (33 percent)* think local recommendations are often the best recommendations, so, once again, we’ve done the very hard work of gathering up some of Australia’s best so travellers can get out there and explore what Australia has to offer this summer.”

The winning contenders

Without a doubt, Aussies love their pies, the winner is from Kincumber, New South Wales, Shhmoakesys Gourmet Pies are prepared over eight hours. This next line will make your mouth water, as they describe the pie crust as a “delicate melt-in-your-mouth pastry” with smoked meat filling. Delicious indeed.

Australia has a wealth of landmarks and the best hotel view was awarded to the Shangri-La in Sydney. The elegant sanctuary with unparalleled panoramic views of the Sydney Harbour really showcased a winner.

Since the iconic selfie with Roger Federer and a quokka, there is no doubt that the best island award went to Rottnest Island in Western Australia. The island is described as a “bucket-list location for every Australian” as its home to sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and the cutest accommodation.

Australia is home to one of the best festivals ever, embracing culture and art, the Adelaide Fringe takes it away. The festival runs from 17 February to 19 March in 2023, bringing in eclectic and vibrant events ranging from cabaret, theatre, comedy, circus, music, visual arts and workshops.

Aussies take their ice creamery very seriously, as Planet 72 in Hervey Bay, Queensland takes the prize. It has the largest display of scooped ice cream and gelato in Australia. Locals say the Snickers-flavoured ice cream tastes like “heaven on a cone.”

The best neenish tart was awarded to Gumnut Patisserie in Mittagong New South Wales, where they produce the perfect combination of icing, filling and pastry base – really there’s nothing like them.