Cancer Council’s latest campaign targets men

The Cancer Council and the Australian Government have created a campaign with a mission to get more men slip, slop, slapping (and seeking and sliding).

The reason? It’s estimated that men are almost twice as likely as women to die from melanoma, according to new Cancer Council research. The data also revealed only 45 percent of Australian men agree sun protection is part of their daily routine, and were half as likely as women to apply daily SPF in summer.

To tackle this problem, the Government and Cancer Council have teamed up with sports stars Michael Klim and Brad Hodge. The Olympic swimmer and former cricketer are not just recognisable sportsmen, but sportsmen who spent most of their careers outdoors.

The two have come together in a quirky ‘in-sun’ safety video. The spot is designed to ensure Australian men are thinking about sun safety every time they step outside – just as they think about in-flight safety every time they board a plane.

As Klim steps into his car on the way to “Stevo’s barbecue”, he is perplexed to see a cheerful flight attendant appear. Instead of showing him the exit doors, the attendant points to the shady areas and encourages Klim to wear a sun protective shirt.

It’s a light-hearted approach that applies a layer of protection from the morbidity of the topic.