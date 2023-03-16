Don’t drink and race – Heineken celebrates safety with gaming competition

Share
Heineken’s new integrated gaming initiative ‘Player 0.0’ is touring Australia to mark the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, offering fans across the country a chance to win a trip to the event.
Players in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne will test their skills in the simulated racing event, with the person who achieves the fastest virtual lap at each location invited to compete in a final race held trackside during the race weekend beginning Thursday, March 30.
An early leaderboard is available on the Heineken website.
Responsibility behind the wheel
“The launch of Heineken Player 0.0 enables us to entertain and unite F1’s passionate and growing fanbase in new ways, as we spread the message of ‘Enjoy Heineken Responsibly’ even further,” says Heineken country manager Australia Dino Bizzone.
Featuring current world champion and responsible consumption ambassador Max Verstappen, the initiative is part of Heineken’s global ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ campaign, a long-standing partnership with Formula 1.Heartbreak High actor Josh Hueston and gaming influencer Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen are supporting the Player 0.0 activations, alongside other local influencers.
Player 0.0 is taking place at the following locations:
- In Sydney at Westfield Parramatta from March 10 – March 12.
- In Perth at Brass Monkey Northbridge from March 17 – March 19.
- In Melbourne at Chadstone Shopping Centre from March 24 – March 26.
Drawing a crowd
After a two year hiatus, the Australian Grand Prix returned in 2022 to record attendance. The estimated 420,000 fans to visit Albert Park across the weekend became the most ever to attend Formula 1 in Melbourne.
Heineken Saturday, a free second event run by the brewing company, will feature during the Grand Prix after qualifying with DJ Hayden James, Kinder and Crooked Colours all performing.
Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter to stay up to date with marketing news.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.