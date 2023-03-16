Don’t drink and race – Heineken celebrates safety with gaming competition

Heineken’s new integrated gaming initiative ‘Player 0.0’ is touring Australia to mark the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, offering fans across the country a chance to win a trip to the event.

Players in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne will test their skills in the simulated racing event, with the person who achieves the fastest virtual lap at each location invited to compete in a final race held trackside during the race weekend beginning Thursday, March 30.

An early leaderboard is available on the Heineken website.

Responsibility behind the wheel

“The launch of Heineken Player 0.0 enables us to entertain and unite F1’s passionate and growing fanbase in new ways, as we spread the message of ‘Enjoy Heineken Responsibly’ even further,” says Heineken country manager Australia Dino Bizzone.

Featuring current world champion and responsible consumption ambassador Max Verstappen, the initiative is part of Heineken’s global ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ campaign, a long-standing partnership with Formula 1.Heartbreak High actor Josh Hueston and gaming influencer Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen are supporting the Player 0.0 activations, alongside other local influencers.