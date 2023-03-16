Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Don’t drink and race – Heineken celebrates safety with gaming competition

Featured News

Don’t drink and race – Heineken celebrates safety with gaming competition

Ned Lupson March 17, 2023
Share
Player 0.0

Heineken’s new integrated gaming initiative ‘Player 0.0’ is touring Australia to mark the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, offering fans across the country a chance to win a trip to the event. 

Players in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne will test their skills in the simulated racing event, with the person who achieves the fastest virtual lap at each location invited to compete in a final race held trackside during the race weekend beginning Thursday, March 30.

An early leaderboard is available on the Heineken website.

Responsibility behind the wheel

“The launch of Heineken Player 0.0 enables us to entertain and unite F1’s passionate and growing fanbase in new ways, as we spread the message of ‘Enjoy Heineken Responsibly’ even further,” says Heineken country manager Australia Dino Bizzone.

Featuring current world champion and responsible consumption ambassador Max Verstappen, the initiative is part of Heineken’s global ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ campaign, a long-standing partnership with Formula 1.Heartbreak High actor Josh Hueston and gaming influencer Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen are supporting the Player 0.0 activations, alongside other local influencers.

Player 0.0 is taking place at the following locations:

  • In Sydney at Westfield Parramatta from March 10 – March 12.
  • In Perth at Brass Monkey Northbridge from March 17 – March 19.
  • In Melbourne at Chadstone Shopping Centre from March 24 – March 26.

Drawing a crowd 

After a two year hiatus, the Australian Grand Prix returned in 2022 to record attendance. The estimated 420,000 fans to visit Albert Park across the weekend became the most ever to attend Formula 1 in Melbourne. 

Heineken Saturday, a free second event run by the brewing company, will feature during the Grand Prix after qualifying with DJ Hayden James, Kinder and Crooked Colours all performing.

Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter to stay up to date with marketing news.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Thinkerbell
Thinkerbell to keep delivering for Menulog
Ned Lupson March 16, 2023
'unfluencers'
‘Unfluencers’ travel to Esperance for tourism campaign
Sophie Berrill March 15, 2023
IKEA
IKEA toys tell “eco-friendly” family histories in new campaign
Sophie Berrill March 8, 2023

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Thinkerbell
Thinkerbell to keep delivering for Menulog
'unfluencers'
‘Unfluencers’ travel to Esperance for tourism campaign
IKEA
IKEA toys tell “eco-friendly” family histories in new campaign

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertisement advertising australia awards balenciaga Big W billboards campaign Case Study Christmas data digital Event Feature gaming gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing medibank meta movie netflix News Opinion Period underwear Research smirnoff Snapchat social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII sustainability Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras tiktok tourism trends valentines day Video WorldPride
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions