Second ‘Insurance Solved’ ad doesn’t skimp on budget

Budget Direct ads are anything but penny-pinching. With ‘Blown Away’, the insurer has dropped a second cinematic spot in a new series of ads using the established ‘Insurance Solved’ tagline.

Live this month, the new ‘Blown Away’ campaign via 303 MullenLowe features the recurring characters ‘Sarge’, ‘Jacs’ and a dog named ‘Chief’. Sarge and Jacs explain the benefits of Budget Direct’s insurance products to a homeowner, all the while battling a leaf-blower induced tornado created by an over zealous neighbour on a Sunday morning.

Fences and fixtures fly, until eventually Chief pulls the plug on the leaf blower and the homeowner’s car crash lands on his roof. But Sarge and Jacs reassure the homeowner he can “relax” knowing his home and car are covered.