Aldi opening its Melbourne Corner Store with coffee for 37 cents

For two exclusive days, Aldi is welcoming customers with a warm cup of its award-winning Lazzio coffee for only 37 cents.

The promotion follows 7-Eleven’s recent increase of its coffee price for the first time in 13 years, doubling it from $1 to $2. For a brief period, amid a cost of living crisis, Aldi customers will be able to enjoy a coffee for a fraction of 7-Eleven’s price.

Lazzio’s pop-up coffee cart will only be available on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 September. Aldi customers will be able to treat themselves for only 37 cents to mark the opening of Aldi’s first Corner Store in Melbourne’s CBD.

The Corner Store, located at 501 Swanston Street, offers a new experience to inner city customers, with the specially priced coffee campaign designed to lure city customers to explore the new outlet.

Aldi buying director Varun Raheja says the supermarket giant is thrilled by today’s opening.

“We are so excited to bring a unique in-store pop-up to Melbourne for the launch of Victoria’s first Corner Store. And who better to sample our coffee than the coffee aficionados of Melbourne’s CBD – who have worked the formula of delicious coffee and impressive convenience down to a fine art?” says Raheja.

The Corner Store will stock a range of ready-to-go meals from sushi to sandwiches. It also includes an artisan in-store bakery where shoppers can get their hands on an exclusive Victorian-made gourmet bread range called Grain + Stone.

Aldi Corner Store’s director, Huw Longman, is excited about the opening of the new outlet.

“The Aldi Corner Store is designed purposefully to meet these needs, taking convenience and creativity and combining it with the kind of quality and savings that only Aldi can offer,” says Longman. “It’s a curated experience for inner city Melburnians that puts convenience at the centre, alongside Aldi’s renowned value.”

The store also commissioned a mural by Melbourne artist George Rose, who has used her trademark blend of colour and abstract designs to create an eye-catching in-store installation.