Heaps Normal reinvents an Aussie classic drinking song written by Panda Candy featuring Aunty Donna’s, Mark Bonanno

Heaps Normal is changing drinking culture by brewing non alcoholic beer. The Australian brewer is putting a new spin on iconic Aussie drinking songs like VB’s “A Hard Earned Thirst” and Toohey’s “I Feel Like A Toohey’s” ads. The new music video released by Heaps Normal is composed by Panda Candy and featuring Aunty Donna’s, Mark Bonanno.

The Heaps Normal music video launch comes after the beer brand released a music video. Heaps Normal Presents series is a music industry support program that includes monthly gigs taking place across Australia. The rider program supports artists who want to cut back on the booze and influence a music ambassador program.

The independent Australian brewer, fresh off the back of winning the World’s Best non-alcoholic Pale Ale at the World Beer Awards are shaking up the drinking scene in Australia with an expanding range of non-alcoholic beers. The latest effort from the crew looks to upend the traditional blokey drinking song, by focusing on a more contemporary array of Aussie beer drinkers.

Panda Candy’s co-founder, Ian Berney, says given beer is one of the most iconic Australian ad genres, it was a no-brainer for them to get involved and try their hand at reinventing the beer jingle.

“Australia has a history of producing beer jingle bangers that become one with the cultural zeitgeist of the time. What excited us so much about Heaps Normal is that they’re a challenger to the norm of Aussie drinking culture – they take a bit of a punk attitude to the whole sobriety thing by not telling anyone what to do. We set about capturing that spirit by bringing lashings of Aussie punk rock to the sound that allowed Mark to do his thing with the lyrics,” says Berney.

Bonanno explains the scenarios for the video’s characters stemmed from wanting to recognise that we are all just trying to do our best in a world that tries to tell us how we should act.

“The cool thing about working on a creative idea for a brand like Heaps Normal is that there is basically an endless scope to play with concepts of ‘normal’. In 2022, nothing feels better than acknowledging the things that make us different, even a little bit…weird. I hope everyone who watches this sees a bit of themselves in the characters – toenail-clipping collector and all,” says Bonanno.