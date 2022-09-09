BWS launches a really cool competition

Going to gigs at a concert venue can get boring, to change this up, BWS and Spotify have teamed up by organising the world’s first ever gig, in a cool room.

BWS is spinning off a new campaign by inviting artists to host intimate live gigs in the bottleo cool room.

Literally staged in a giant fridge, BWS is giving away 30 double passes to customers by entering the competition on its website.

Their first artist features a pop music duo known as Broods. The New Zealand duo have won ten New Zealand Music Awards and will perform at BWS Fountain Gate in Melbourne on 29 September 2022.

BWS managing director Scott Davidson expressed “Whether it’s a night in with friends, a festival or celebration, a trip to the local BWS store and a Spotify playlist on shuffle are the secret ingredients to any great social occasions.”

Davidson outlined that the experience will be similar to the “Tiny Desk Concert but way cooler.”

If you want to win this cool experience, you will have to visit bwscoolroom.com.au and enter your details. Don’t hold back if you’re not from Victoria, the competition is open Australia wide, including flights, accommodation and transfers to the gig.

And if you’re worried about being in a chilled room, BWS will provide winners with a BWS puffer and beanie to keep warm.

Winners will be announced on 22 September 2022, keep an eye out if you have won!