Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

BWS launches a really cool competition

Featured News

BWS launches a really cool competition

Benay Ozdemir September 9, 2022
Share

Going to gigs at a concert venue can get boring, to change this up, BWS and Spotify have teamed up by organising the world’s first ever gig, in a cool room.

BWS is spinning off a new campaign by inviting artists to host intimate live gigs in the bottleo cool room.

Literally staged in a giant fridge, BWS is giving away 30 double passes to customers by entering the competition on its website.

Their first artist features a pop music duo known as Broods. The New Zealand duo have won ten New Zealand Music Awards and will perform at BWS Fountain Gate in Melbourne on 29 September 2022. 

BWS managing director Scott Davidson expressed “Whether it’s a night in with friends, a festival or celebration, a trip to the local BWS store and a Spotify playlist on shuffle are the secret ingredients to any great social occasions.” 

Davidson outlined that the experience will be similar to the “Tiny Desk Concert but way cooler.”

If you want to win this cool experience, you will have to visit bwscoolroom.com.au and enter your details. Don’t hold back if you’re not from Victoria, the competition is open Australia wide, including flights, accommodation and transfers to the gig.

And if you’re worried about being in a chilled room, BWS will provide winners with a BWS puffer and beanie to keep warm.

Winners will be announced on 22 September 2022, keep an eye out if you have won!

Tags:
Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Queen Elizabeth dies at age 96, Operation London Bridge is in place
Benay Ozdemir September 9, 2022
Aldi opening its Melbourne Corner Store with coffee for 37 cents
Benay Ozdemir September 8, 2022
Heaps Normal reinvents an Aussie classic drinking song written by Panda Candy featuring Aunty Donna’s, Mark Bonanno
Benay Ozdemir September 8, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Queen Elizabeth dies at age 96, Operation London Bridge is in place
Aldi opening its Melbourne Corner Store with coffee for 37 cents
Heaps Normal reinvents an Aussie classic drinking song written by Panda Candy featuring Aunty Donna’s, Mark Bonanno

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

campaign Case Study digital Event Feature Infographic Interview mar News Opinion Research Sponsored Video
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions