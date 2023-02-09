Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Arnott’s Shapes teams up with Xbox

Featured News Technology & Data

Arnott’s Shapes teams up with Xbox

Benay Ozdemir February 9, 2023
Share

The ultimate snacker’s dream is finally coming true as Xbox collaborates with Arnott’s Shapes to give consumers the chance to win an Xbox Series S console every hour. 

The campaign takes advantage of the latest statistics by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) showing 92 percent of Australian households have a gaming device. 

The delicious campaign will run from February 6 to April 26 2023, and the terms to enter are simple. Buyers can purchase any pack of Shapes (Pizza preferably) and they will have the chance to win an Xbox Series S console, every single hour. 

Shapes and Xbox have stated that approximately 17 million Aussies actively play games across various devices, with an average play time of 83 minutes per day.

Shapes marketing manager, Krishma Sood says: “We know that avid Shapes fans often love to game, so it’s the ultimate fit to team up with the experts and legends at Xbox. The savoury snacking occasion usually goes hand in hand with gaming, with 71 percent* of gaming occasions occurring from late afternoon into the late evening – the perfect time for some Arnott’s Shapes!”

For more information about the competition, visit their website, www.ShapesWin.com

Tags:
Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Integrating advertising on gaming platforms with Gemma Battenbough
Benay Ozdemir January 3, 2023
A McChair? Mcdonald’s releases an “ultimate gaming chair”
Benay Ozdemir November 17, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Integrating advertising on gaming platforms with Gemma Battenbough
A McChair? Mcdonald’s releases an “ultimate gaming chair”

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertisement advertising AR australia awards balenciaga Big W billboards campaign Case Study Christmas Cost of living data digital Event Feature gambling gaming gen z google influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing medibank meta metaverse netflix News Opinion Period underwear Research smirnoff Snapchat social media Sponsored sustainability tiktok tourism trends twitter Video
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions