Arnott’s Shapes teams up with Xbox

The ultimate snacker’s dream is finally coming true as Xbox collaborates with Arnott’s Shapes to give consumers the chance to win an Xbox Series S console every hour.

The campaign takes advantage of the latest statistics by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) showing 92 percent of Australian households have a gaming device.

The delicious campaign will run from February 6 to April 26 2023, and the terms to enter are simple. Buyers can purchase any pack of Shapes (Pizza preferably) and they will have the chance to win an Xbox Series S console, every single hour.

Shapes and Xbox have stated that approximately 17 million Aussies actively play games across various devices, with an average play time of 83 minutes per day.

Shapes marketing manager, Krishma Sood says: “We know that avid Shapes fans often love to game, so it’s the ultimate fit to team up with the experts and legends at Xbox. The savoury snacking occasion usually goes hand in hand with gaming, with 71 percent* of gaming occasions occurring from late afternoon into the late evening – the perfect time for some Arnott’s Shapes!”

For more information about the competition, visit their website, www.ShapesWin.com