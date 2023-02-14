Bras N Things encourages women to love themselves this Valentine’s Day

On the international day of love, Australian lingerie brand Bras N Things launched its Valentine’s Day collection. The bright collection aims to challenge outdated romantic connections and encourage women to put themselves above anything else.

The activation ‘I Come First’, from the creative agency Fabric, showcases a vintage, classic red design, calling on women to indulge in their own pleasure. The campaign also features women of all different sizes.

Creative partner and founder of Fabric, Keenan Motto, says: “Self-care is here to stay, and so is the campaign platform ‘I Come First’. This year we put a twist on the expected tropes of Valentine’s Day and turn the traditional love poem into a modern manifesto of self-love.”