The Super Bowl tease: why ads are leaking earlier

The Super Bowl is often heralded as the biggest day on the advertising calendar every year.

An estimated 113.06 million viewers in the US tuned into Super Bowl LVII on 12 February (US time), according to average audience estimates from Nielsen. These estimates were inclusive of digital and out-of-home viewing, and viewing via the Fox and NFL+ streaming apps.

But for advertisers at the Super Bowl, it’s about more than just their precious 30 seconds of air time in front of this huge audience – which they bought for upwards of $6 million USD.

Increasingly, brands are creeping their hype earlier into our calendars as they modify their investment to get bang for their buck.

We saw it happen this year when Squarespace released an early teaser on YouTube that took viewers behind the scenes of its big game commercial with actor Adam Driver.

Other brands like M&M’s and Downy used the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVII to build momentum for a big reveal. Meanwhile, some companies left nothing to the imagination, dropping full commercials ahead of the big day, such as Google Pixel and Rakuten.

It’s a popular trend, but is drawing out audience attention really the way to go? Marketing spoke to Ogilvy’s head of influence and culture, Liana Rossi, to get the answers.

Why do brands tease their Super Bowl campaigns early?

“It feels a little like Adam Driver in ‘The Singularity’ for Squarespace – ads making ads for ads,” says Rossi.

“We’re consuming more ads than ever, so it makes sense to want to hit audiences more than once.”

The Super Bowl has evolved into something even further beyond its original larger-than-life premise. It’s no longer a one-day event, with a clear before, during and after, so teasers are becoming more commonplace, says Rossi.

“These ads are wrestling for attention, with lots of competing factors, and little idea what competitors are going to pull.

“Yes, the Super Bowl is a huge paid media spend, but we’re seeing the proof that it can’t be done alone. The shift in dynamics feels geared towards earned media and gathering momentum in social.”