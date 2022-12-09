Finding the link: what we were clicking on this year according to Linktree

Link in bio tool, Linktree might have some of the most accurate data to find out what consumers were looking for this year. The tool tracks what social media users are clicking on through others’ profiles.

2022 was a year of formidable change. The world opened back up, and we took full advantage of it. From gigs to festivals, travel to dining out, we explored, discovered and reconnected with the world around us.

So, what did Linktree find we were looking for?

Airbnb is still number one on Linktree

We were out there and exploring the world. Although Airbnb faced some controversy with rising booking and cleaning fees, travel related links increased 55 percent in 2022, and Airbnb continued to own the booking space.

Live entertainment

Taylor Swift announced a global tour that quite literally broke the internet, when Ticketmaster couldn’t handle the traffic. Harry Styles went global and musical fans flocked to Broadway to catch major stage plays before they left. Entertainment sites increased by 75 percent in 2022.

Retail therapy

Social media, more than ever before, is influencing our buying. It has the power to inform our purchase decisions, and nothing is more evident of this than the hashtag #TikTokmademebuyit having over 30 billion views.

This year, we wanted beauty products and to shop locally.

Inflation

The cost of living is at the forefront of our minds. And, creators are no different. LinkTree noted a significant uptick of users taking advantage of monetisation features. In October alone, over 21 million clicks were monetised. From farmers to fitness coaches, there seems to be no niche not wanting to capitalise on their expertise.

BeReal took over, but TikTok remains on top

BeReal has been a huge part of 2022. The photo-sharing service saw a huge 1232 percent increase in monthly link creations. However, TikTok remains in the number one spot, with 177 percent increase.

These are the top five social platforms that Linktree reported as growing: