Introducing Boomtown City Spotlights: Shining a light on Australia’s thriving regional hubs

With growth in Regional Australia out-pacing metro for the first time in four decades, it’s time for marketers to take a closer look at this under-addressed audience.

Home to over 9.1 million Australians (or 36 percent of the population), it’s no secret regional Australia has undergone a dramatic transformation. The recent Census showed Victoria’s second largest city, Geelong, has grown 15 percent over the last five years. Newcastle, in NSW, grew 8 percent over the same period. So, you’d be foolish not to recognise that many regions across the country formally dismissed by marketers as unprofitable, unpalatable and hard-to-reach are instead transforming into vibrant, connected, and innovative hubs. It’s the perfect audience for ambitious brands looking for growth and high-performance ROI.

The data backs it up. ‘Mood Monitor’ is published by Boomtown. The report tracks the similarities and differences between metro and regional Australians. The most recent report shows regional Aussies are more ‘content’, ‘excited’ and ‘grateful’ to be living where they are than their metro counterparts. Two-thirds are also planning to travel in the next six months. What’s more, according to a study by Melbourne University titled ‘The Great Migration’. This tracked the sentiments behind residents who moved regionally during the pandemic. It showed that 79 percent of people who left the cities are “extremely satisfied” with the move.

Metro versus regional

Of course, life isn’t always perfect. Like their metro counterparts, regional Australians are increasingly concerned about the rising cost of living. The residents are sticking to the budget and the price of fuel forcing many to think carefully about their purchase decisions. They’re re-evaluating some of the bigger-ticket items in their lives. These include vehicles, insurance, household appliances. In fact, according to Nielsen data, regional residents significantly over-index when compared with their metro counterparts. This can be deciding whether to buy or upgrade some of the bigger household items in their lives over the next 12 months. These include dishwashers, washing machines, ovens and stoves, and heaters.

What does it mean for marketers?

In a nutshell, it’s never been more important to stay front-of-mind in regional Australia. For value-driven brands or those looking to reward consumer loyalty, there’s never been a better time to get your message out there. After all, in every economic environment there’s winners and losers, and regional audiences are up for grabs.

Don’t know where to start?

Boomtown’s got you covered. A media collective founded by eight of Australia’s largest media owners, Boomtown offers marketers all the resources they need to find and research regional media and audiences, making sure you know exactly what the market you’re targeting is all about.

Introducing Boomtown City Spotlights: Shining a light on Australia’s key regional cities.

By the ABS definition of a ‘major urban area’, 14 of Australia’s 19 cities are in Boomtown. It’s an audience brands can’t afford to leave off its media buy.

Launching this month, the Boomtown City Spotlight series shines a light on these diverse, vibrant and growing regions in a series of reports designed specifically for marketers, advertisers and media-types.

Covering the economic overview, community demographics, major events and cultural attributes, these reports will get you ‘thinking like a local’ about regional Australia, likely busting a few myths and misconceptions along the way.

Did you know Toowoomba residents have on average $8,000 more in disposable income to spend per year compared with those living in Brisbane? While in Wollongong, the number of Single Income No Kids (SINKs) and Double Income No Kids (DINKs) households are on the rise due to the software and digital content creation boom being experienced in the city. In Newcastle, NSW, the average age of residents is just 41, while in Geelong, Victoria, there are more construction businesses than any other industry.

The message is clear. If you’re an ambitious brand leader looking to drive ROI and growth, it’s time to get to know Boomtown better.

Boomtown Masterclasses: Your 90 minute guide to ‘rethinking regional’

Launched in 2020, the Boomtown Masterclasses are an Australian-first designed to educate marketers, advertisers and brand leaders about the booming potential in regional Australia via energetic, interactive, 90 minute sessions.

Hosted online, these classes provide both a regional overview (including geographic, demographic and audience profiles deliver focused insights and industry tips, demographics and audience profiles, channels and effectiveness, and the future for regional, and a live panel discussion delivered by regional industry experts.

If you’re looking to brush up on regional Australia, don’t miss our next Boomtown Masterclass.

Need more? Boomtown’s got you covered.

Finding, searching and briefing regional media used to be tricky. With fragmented media owners and a lack of local understanding, it was traditionally difficult for metro-based marketers to know whether their message would be landing on the right channel (or billboard).

The Boomtown Hub has changed all that. Free for all users, the Hub offers brand leaders a one-stop-shop to finding regional media, with a direct line to brief media owners via the platform.

