Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Seven’s poor results reflect a tough ad market

Featured News

Seven’s poor results reflect a tough ad market

Ned Lupson February 14, 2024
Share
Seven

Seven West Media’s half-year profits have taken a substantial blow with earnings dropping 40 percent, forcing the company to defend its strategy as it blames a weak advertising market.

The group’s revenue was down five percent to $775 million, and its share price is down 43 percent across the past year as total market capitalisation fell to $377 million.

2023 was a tough year for TV revenue – Seven’s decline is comparable to its greatest rival, as Nine’s profit for the last financial year fell 38 percent.

Seven putting on a brave face

Though net profits also fell 49 percent, CEO James Warburton says the company “successfully executed on [its] strategy during the period to deliver consistent and engaging content to drive audience growth and revenue share across the total TV market”.

“Despite this progress and our disciplined management of costs, our financial performance reflects the weakness in advertising markets, particularly as the second quarter progressed,” he says.

“We continue to believe in the power of television and firmly believe that the total TV industry is set to regain market share. Total TV is now growing, and Seven is leading that growth.”

A poor time for TV

ThinkTV recently announced total TV advertising revenue figures for 2023 and for the full year, the combined revenue of $3.4 billion is a drop of 10 percent compared to 2022. In the December half, revenue was also down nine percent when compared to the same period of 2022.

“The financial result for the past year reflects the perfect storm of economic headwinds faced by many Australian media companies,” says ThinkTV CEO Kim Portrate. “Inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, 13 rate rises, and record-low consumer confidence have collectively created a complex landscape for advertisers.” 

Next, check out the best Super Bowl ads of 2024.

Cover image attributed to SWM.

     
Tags:

We send love letters weekly

Get your inbox filled with best content.

Sign up now
Ned Lupson

Ned Lupson is an Assistant Editor at Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article

You Might also Like

super bowl
The best Super Bowl 2024 ads released ahead of the game
Ned Lupson February 8, 2024
Beforeplay
‘The test part before the best part’: Government’s ‘Beforeplay’ campaign promotes STI testing, via Ogilvy
Sophie Berrill January 24, 2024
Lululemon's
Michelle Yeoh shines in Lululemon’s Lunar New Year campaign
Helena Morgan January 17, 2024

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

super bowl
The best Super Bowl 2024 ads released ahead of the game
Beforeplay
‘The test part before the best part’: Government’s ‘Beforeplay’ campaign promotes STI testing, via Ogilvy
Lululemon's
Michelle Yeoh shines in Lululemon’s Lunar New Year campaign

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertising ai australia awards balenciaga campaign Case Study Change makers Christmas data digital elon musk Event Feature gambling gaming google influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing meta News Opinion pepsi Period underwear podcast reddit Research Snapchat Social & digital social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras technology & data tiktok tourism trends twitter Video
© 2024 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions