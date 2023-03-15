‘Unfluencers’ travel to Esperance for tourism campaign

Two popular influencers from Western Australia have become ‘unfluencers’ while travelling in Esperance on the state’s south coast. They’re deliberately not posting about the region’s attractions as part of an unusual tourism campaign developed by 303 MullenLowe and Mediahub Perth for regional tourism organisation Australia’s Golden Outback (AGO).

The integrated campaign showcases Esperance as the perfect antidote to always-on city life, framing its distance from major cities – and patchy internet – as a means for true disconnection. Using the tagline ‘So Far, So Good’, it aims to promote travel to the region in the quieter autumn and spring seasons.

Influencers become ‘unfluencers’

To kick the campaign off, local WA influencers Rahnee Bransby and Zak Hasleby toured Esperance. But in a campaign twist, they pledged not to post or use social media, giving them the chance to ‘truly disconnect’, and instead connect with the location and people they are with.

They did, however, post about their holidays after the fact, sharing images supplied by AGO to their socials.