Kylie Jenner calls out Instagram, platform backtracks

It was once her favourite place to be, but influencer Kylie Jenner is threatening to turn her back on Instagram. After the platform started to change its user experience, users bit back. And, joining the ranks of unsatisfied clients, was the queen of Instagram herself.

She’s depended on Instagram for her billion dollar career, but now Kylie Jenner is unhappy with the platform. In a world dominated by TikTok, the photo sharing app attempted to pivot its user experience (UX) from still to motion. And the change was not well received.

Instagram users cause a stir

If you’ve been on Instagram recently, you might have noticed a familiar post. As the app brought in a new UX that saw the platform favouring Reels, users all over started to share a post that read:

Make Instagram Instagram again.

What is a Reel?

A Reel is an Instagram post that is video based. Reels first appeared on the platform when TikTok started to take over the social media space and more users jumped over to the platform.

The app was rumoured to start favouring Reels. So, if someone posted a static post, it would be lost in the feed. The algorithm was working to compete directly with its biggest threat – TikTok.

Next, Instagram started testing a new feed among users. This time, a direct comparison could be drawn between Instagram and TikTok. And users were not happy.

Included in the disgruntled user base was Kylie Jenner. The reality TV star has used Instagram as part of her now billion dollar empire. Boasting 353,000,000 users at time of publication, Jenner is one of the app’s biggest stars. And she reposted the now viral post demanding that Instagram remains as it is.

Jenner’s billion dollar Tweet

It’s not the first time that Jenner has spoken other disdain for certain social media platforms. In 2018 the makeup mogul did a simple Tweet.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

And the Tweet showed the power of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Snap’s stocks plummeted over a billion dollars as users all over the world deleted the app from their phones. The social queen had spoken.

And, flexing the power of her status yet again, Jenner’s simple story caused Instagram’s parent company Meta to stop the new feed.

So, for now, Instagram remains static and video sharing. All social media managers can breathe a sigh of relief, and Jenner can remain the undisputed queen of social media (unless of course her sisters have anything to say about it.)