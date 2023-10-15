TikTok and Binge partner to announce inaugural TikTok Awards

TikTok has announced a rebrand of its end-of-year awards event in 2023, now the TikTok Awards, featuring an all-new partnership with entertainment streaming service Binge.

Together, the brands will launch the inaugural TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe, which has adopted a new name and format following the success of last year’s fan-favourite TikTok For You Fest.

Slated to take place Wednesday 6 December at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, the event will bring together TikTok’s most-watched creators, biggest viral trends, and most talked about moments from 2023.

A streaming union for the TikTok Awards

TikTok’s first-time partnership with Binge marks a new foray for the video-sharing application. Where TikTok is the premier hub for short-form video content, Binge is home to some of the world’s most watched and talked about long-form TV shows and movies.

The new partnership offers a new opportunity for each brand to improve its reach, with Binge set to stream the awards and feature some of its own talent (further details to be announced).

Logie-award-winning host Tony Armstrong will return to present for a second year. He is joined by media personality and host of Binge original FBoy Island, Abbie Chatfield, as well as 2022 TikTok Creator of the Year Kat Clark.

The evening will include special music performances, international guests and more.

“This is such an exciting partnership. Binge customers love TikTok as a place to share and talk about the shows they are watching, and loving, from The White Lotus and anything with Pedro Pascal, to Binge originals like Colin from Accounts. We are excited to stream the first TikTok Awards to our fast-growing customer base, showcasing the very creative and talented Australian TikTok community,” says Fiona King, marketing director at Binge.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be launching The TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe. Our new awards format will showcase a diverse group of Australia’s most talented creators. The show will be packed full of amazing performances and surprises,” says Simon Bates, TikTok ANZ director of content programming.

“We’re also pleased to partner with Binge to extend the reach of the awards and showcase TikTok’s incredible Aussie creators to Binge customers.”