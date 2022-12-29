Marketing Mag’s Top 10 of 2022

This year the hustle and bustle coming out of hard lockdowns really brought incredible ideas in the marketing industry. From the creation of AI apps flourishing in the digital space to space advertising with drones, the marketing industry has boomed. Here’s Marketing Mags’ top articles for the year.

With the digital era in full force, Zane McIntyre, CEO and co-founder of Commission Factory, explains the importance of affiliate marketing for influencers. McIntrye provides an insight as to what advertisers should look for when strategizing their campaigns.

Cadbury’s infamous short films give viewers a heart warming experience. Creative campaigns really kicked off the year in showcasing the standard to advertisers. Small moments of short film ads generate high impressions.

Fashion power house Balenciaga was in the spotlight, but what about Gucci? A deep dive into the Gucci family dark and twisted history.

Hinge has revolutionised and sparked conversations about LGBTQIA+ dating. Explore how the app supports its users through its guide.

Hinge has really gained popularity in its advertising space, as the dating company ventured out into creating digitals ads and TV spots on Hulu and social media.

Causing controversy all over the internet, it’s no surprise that influencers were banned from paid skincare advertising. The new laws changed the game for skincare companies advertising through social media influencers.

Sports fans favourite time of the year, the Aussie Open made headlines with Uber Eats launching a major campaign, featuring the cheeky Nick Kyrgios in their TVC’s.

As the iconic Korean Netflix show, Squid Game hit the screen, it had a huge presence around the globe on social media. Brett Armstrong, the general manager of TikTok ANZ explored how platforms like TikTok amplified content.

The brand really created a huge concern after the campaign featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. The fashion powerhouse received criticism globally, with many expressing how disgusted they were in their campaign.

Long live the Queen, as this campaign by Vegemite celebrates the Queen’s jubilee celebration.