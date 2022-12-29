Type to search

Marketing Mag’s Top 10 of 2022

Marketing Mag’s Top 10 of 2022

Benay Ozdemir December 29, 2022
This year the hustle and bustle coming out of hard lockdowns really brought incredible ideas in the marketing industry. From the creation of AI apps flourishing in the digital space to space advertising with drones, the marketing industry has boomed. Here’s Marketing Mags’ top articles for the year. 

With the digital era in full force, Zane McIntyre, CEO and co-founder of Commission Factory, explains the importance of affiliate marketing for influencers. McIntrye provides an insight as to what advertisers should look for when strategizing their campaigns.

How affiliate marketing can help advertisers get clear on their campaign goals

Cadbury’s infamous short films give viewers a heart warming experience. Creative campaigns really kicked off the year in showcasing the standard to advertisers. Small moments of short film ads generate high impressions. 

Cadbury’s latest ad is short and sweet

 

Fashion power house Balenciaga was in the spotlight, but what about Gucci? A deep dive into the Gucci family dark and twisted history.

We’ve heard about the Balenciaga scandal, but what about Gucci?

Hinge has revolutionised and sparked conversations about LGBTQIA+ dating. Explore how the app supports its users through its guide.

Hinge launches guide to LGBTQIA+ dating

 

Hinge has really gained popularity in its advertising space, as the dating company ventured out into creating digitals ads and TV spots on Hulu and social media. 

Hinge’s furry mascot ‘Hingie’ willing to be destroyed for love

 

Causing controversy all over the internet, it’s no surprise that influencers were banned from paid skincare advertising. The new laws changed the game for skincare companies advertising through social media influencers. 

Influencers to be banned from paid skin care advertising

 

Sports fans favourite time of the year, the Aussie Open made headlines with Uber Eats launching a major campaign, featuring the cheeky Nick Kyrgios in their TVC’s. 

Uber Eats launches its Australian Open campaign with some familiar faces

As the iconic Korean Netflix show, Squid Game hit the screen, it had a huge presence around the globe on social media. Brett Armstrong, the general manager of TikTok ANZ explored how platforms like TikTok amplified content. 

The future of entertainment: it’s more personal than you think

 

The brand really created a huge concern after the campaign featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. The fashion powerhouse received criticism globally, with many expressing how disgusted they were in their campaign. 

Balenciaga’s disturbing campaign

 

Long live the Queen, as this campaign by Vegemite celebrates the Queen’s jubilee celebration.

Vegemite celebrates the Queen’s anniversary with a tongue-in-cheek message

 

 

Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

